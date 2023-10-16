Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Plains All American Pipeline is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Plains All American Pipeline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PAA has returned about 31.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.5% on average. This means that Plains All American Pipeline is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

For Pioneer Natural Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Plains All American Pipeline belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.2% so far this year, so PAA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pioneer Natural Resources falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Plains All American Pipeline and Pioneer Natural Resources. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.