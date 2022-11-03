Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Phillips 66 (PSX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Phillips 66 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PSX has returned 42.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 38.6% on average. This shows that Phillips 66 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, SilverBow Resources (SBOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.3%.

In SilverBow Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Phillips 66 belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.5% so far this year, so PSX is performing better in this area.

SilverBow Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #130. The industry has moved +55.8% so far this year.

Phillips 66 and SilverBow Resources could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

