Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Petrobras (PBR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Petrobras is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBR's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PBR has returned 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Petrobras is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Berry Petroleum (BRY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.4%.

In Berry Petroleum's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Petrobras is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that PBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Berry Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.9%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Petrobras and Berry Petroleum. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

