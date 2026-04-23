Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Pedevco (PED) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Pedevco Corp. (PED) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pedevco Corp. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pedevco Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PED's full-year earnings has moved 212.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PED has gained about 42.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 27.5%. As we can see, Pedevco Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Suncor Energy (SU). The stock is up 43% year-to-date.

For Suncor Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 101.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Pedevco Corp. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.9% this year, meaning that PED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Suncor Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #6. The industry has moved +46.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Pedevco Corp. and Suncor Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Pedevco Corp. (PED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.