Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging PBF Energy (PBF) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PBF Energy (PBF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PBF Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PBF has gained about 9.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Seadrill (SDRL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.9%.

The consensus estimate for Seadrill's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.9% this year, meaning that PBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Seadrill, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -0.5% so far this year.

PBF Energy and Seadrill could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.