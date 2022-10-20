Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Patterson-UTI (PTEN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Patterson-UTI is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Patterson-UTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTEN's full-year earnings has moved 191.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PTEN has gained about 72.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 33.5%. This means that Patterson-UTI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The stock has returned 79.1% year-to-date.

For Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Patterson-UTI is a member of the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.5% so far this year, so PTEN is performing better in this area.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. however, belongs to the Coal industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +81% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Patterson-UTI and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.