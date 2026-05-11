Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging OMV (OMVKY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is OMV AG (OMVKY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

OMV AG is one of 238 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OMV AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMVKY's full-year earnings has moved 34.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OMVKY has moved about 27.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 25.9% on average. This means that OMV AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Bloom Energy (BE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 200.4%.

For Bloom Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, OMV AG belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.2% so far this year, so OMVKY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bloom Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +21.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track OMV AG and Bloom Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.