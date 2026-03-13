Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Oil States International (OIS) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Oil States International (OIS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oil States International is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Oil States International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OIS' full-year earnings has moved 20.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, OIS has returned 78.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 25.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Oil States International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sasol (SSL). The stock has returned 62.8% year-to-date.

For Sasol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Oil States International belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.3% so far this year, so OIS is performing better in this area.

Sasol, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +28.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Oil States International and Sasol. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.