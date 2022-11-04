Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Nine Energy Service (NINE) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nine Energy Service (NINE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nine Energy Service is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nine Energy Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NINE's full-year earnings has moved 500% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NINE has moved about 503% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 40.9%. This means that Nine Energy Service is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Enphase Energy (ENPH). The stock is up 61.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nine Energy Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.1% so far this year, so NINE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Enphase Energy, however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +14.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nine Energy Service and Enphase Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.