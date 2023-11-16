Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging NGL Energy Partners (NGL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NGL Energy Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGL's full-year earnings has moved 141.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NGL has gained about 230.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.4%. As we can see, NGL Energy Partners LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Weatherford (WFRD). The stock has returned 88.5% year-to-date.

In Weatherford's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, NGL Energy Partners LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19% so far this year, so NGL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Weatherford falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #193. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.4%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on NGL Energy Partners LP and Weatherford as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.