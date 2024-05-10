Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging NextDecade (NEXT) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is NextDecade (NEXT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NextDecade is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NextDecade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXT's full-year earnings has moved 29.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NEXT has returned 43.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 8.7%. This means that NextDecade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TXO Partners LP (TXO). The stock has returned 9.2% year-to-date.

In TXO Partners LP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, NextDecade is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.1% so far this year, so NEXT is performing better in this area.

TXO Partners LP, however, belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +8.1% so far this year.

NextDecade and TXO Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TXO Partners LP (TXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.