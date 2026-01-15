Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National Energy Services Reunited is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. National Energy Services Reunited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NESR's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NESR has moved about 16.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 11.6%. This means that National Energy Services Reunited is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, W&T Offshore (WTI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

For W&T Offshore, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, National Energy Services Reunited belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.2% so far this year, so NESR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, W&T Offshore falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #211. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -26.5%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on National Energy Services Reunited and W&T Offshore as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

