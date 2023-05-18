Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Murphy USA (MUSA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Murphy USA (MUSA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Murphy USA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 252 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MUSA has moved about 0.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -6.6%. This means that Murphy USA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Weatherford (WFRD) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.

The consensus estimate for Weatherford's current year EPS has increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.8% this year, meaning that MUSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Weatherford, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved -14.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Murphy USA and Weatherford as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

