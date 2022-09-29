Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Murphy USA (MUSA) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Murphy USA (MUSA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Murphy USA is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Murphy USA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MUSA's full-year earnings has moved 37.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MUSA has returned 39.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 20.7% on average. This shows that Murphy USA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Talos Energy (TALO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 71.1%.

For Talos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Murphy USA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.5% so far this year, meaning that MUSA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Talos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +33.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Murphy USA and Talos Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





