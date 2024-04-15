Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging MPLX LP (MPLX) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MPLX LP (MPLX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MPLX LP is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MPLX has moved about 10.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MPLX LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SM Energy (SM). The stock is up 31% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, SM Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3% this year, meaning that MPLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SM Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #218. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.

MPLX LP and SM Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.