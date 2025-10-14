Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Matrix Service (MTRX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Matrix Service (MTRX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Matrix Service is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Matrix Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTRX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MTRX has returned 5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.9%. This shows that Matrix Service is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). The stock is up 45.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Array Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Matrix Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that MTRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Array Technologies, Inc., however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +28.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Matrix Service and Array Technologies, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

