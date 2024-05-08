Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Marathon Oil (MRO) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Oil (MRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marathon Oil is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MRO has returned 12% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA). The stock has returned 15.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marathon Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Plains All American Pipeline, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Marathon Oil and Plains All American Pipeline. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.