Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Liberty Energy (LBRT) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Liberty Oilfield Services is one of 250 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LBRT has moved about 77.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 43.4%. This shows that Liberty Oilfield Services is outperforming its peers so far this year.

PBF Energy (PBF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 260.7%.

For PBF Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Liberty Oilfield Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.5% so far this year, meaning that LBRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PBF Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +43%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Liberty Oilfield Services and PBF Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

