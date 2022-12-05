Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kosmos Energy (KOS) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kosmos Energy (KOS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kosmos Energy is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kosmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOS' full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KOS has returned 85.6% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 41.6%. This shows that Kosmos Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The stock has returned 84.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kosmos Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 67.7% so far this year, so KOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +45.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Kosmos Energy and Marathon Petroleum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

