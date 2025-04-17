Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGEI's full-year earnings has moved 23.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KGEI has returned 35.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -8.7%. This means that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Veren (VRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

The consensus estimate for Veren's current year EPS has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that KGEI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Veren belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #180. The industry has moved -11.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Kolibri Global Energy Inc. and Veren. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

