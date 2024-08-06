Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Kimbell Royalty (KRP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kimbell Royalty (KRP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kimbell Royalty is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kimbell Royalty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRP's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KRP has returned 2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This means that Kimbell Royalty is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pembina Pipeline (PBA). The stock is up 9.5% year-to-date.

For Pembina Pipeline, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kimbell Royalty belongs to the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, so KRP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pembina Pipeline belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +9.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Kimbell Royalty and Pembina Pipeline as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

