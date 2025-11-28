Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging HF Sinclair (DINO) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. HF Sinclair (DINO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HF Sinclair is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 76.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DINO has moved about 49% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 7.7%. As we can see, HF Sinclair is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY). The stock has returned 22% year-to-date.

For Subsea 7 SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, HF Sinclair is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, so DINO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Subsea 7 SA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to HF Sinclair and Subsea 7 SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.