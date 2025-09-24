Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging HF Sinclair (DINO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. HF Sinclair (DINO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HF Sinclair is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINO's full-year earnings has moved 50.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DINO has returned 50.7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 6.3%. This means that HF Sinclair is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.2%.

The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group's current year EPS has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, HF Sinclair belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.7% this year, meaning that DINO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Shoals Technologies Group falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.2%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on HF Sinclair and Shoals Technologies Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

