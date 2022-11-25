Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Helmerich & Payne (HP) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Helmerich & Payne is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Helmerich & Payne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's full-year earnings has moved 38.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HP has gained about 118.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 42.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Helmerich & Payne is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nine Energy Service (NINE). The stock has returned 779% year-to-date.

For Nine Energy Service, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5800% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Helmerich & Payne belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 67.1% so far this year, meaning that HP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Nine Energy Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Helmerich & Payne and Nine Energy Service as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.