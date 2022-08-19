Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Helmerich & Payne (HP) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Helmerich & Payne (HP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Helmerich & Payne is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Helmerich & Payne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HP's full-year earnings has moved 93.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, HP has returned 85.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 31.5%. As we can see, Helmerich & Payne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SilverBow Resources (SBOW). The stock is up 116.7% year-to-date.

In SilverBow Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Helmerich & Payne is a member of the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.4% so far this year, so HP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, SilverBow Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +48.1% year to date.

Helmerich & Payne and SilverBow Resources could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP): Free Stock Analysis Report



SilverBow Resources (SBOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.