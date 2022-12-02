Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Halliburton (HAL) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Halliburton (HAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Halliburton is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Halliburton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAL's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HAL has returned 65.7% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 42.1%. This means that Halliburton is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RPC (RES). The stock is up 98.9% year-to-date.

In RPC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 65.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Halliburton is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.9% so far this year, so HAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. RPC is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Halliburton and RPC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

