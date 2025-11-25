Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Hallador Energy (HNRG) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hallador Energy (HNRG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Hallador Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 244 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hallador Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HNRG's full-year earnings has moved 71.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HNRG has gained about 72.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Hallador Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eni SpA (E). The stock has returned 35.1% year-to-date.

For Eni SpA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Hallador Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.7% this year, meaning that HNRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Eni SpA falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #89. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hallador Energy and Eni SpA as they could maintain their solid performance.

