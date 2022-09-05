Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Gulfport Energy (GPOR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Gulfport Energy is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Gulfport Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GPOR has moved about 37.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Gulfport Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Exterran (EXTN). The stock has returned 66.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Exterran's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gulfport Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 53.7% this year, meaning that GPOR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Exterran falls under the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Gulfport Energy and Exterran. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.







