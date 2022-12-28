Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Global Partners (GLP) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Global Partners LP (GLP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Global Partners LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Global Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP's full-year earnings has moved 55.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GLP has returned about 53% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 41.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Global Partners LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 107.2%.

In Helmerich & Payne's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 36% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Global Partners LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.4% so far this year, so GLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Helmerich & Payne, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +67.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Global Partners LP and Helmerich & Payne as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

