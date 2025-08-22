Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Galp Energia (GLPEY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Galp Energia SGPS SA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Galp Energia SGPS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPEY's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GLPEY has returned 14.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.2% on average. This means that Galp Energia SGPS SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Repsol SA (REPYY). The stock has returned 33.5% year-to-date.

In Repsol SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Galp Energia SGPS SA is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, so GLPEY is performing better in this area.

Repsol SA, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +4.2% so far this year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA and Repsol SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

