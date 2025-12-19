Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging FuelCell Energy (FCEL) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has FuelCell Energy (FCEL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

FuelCell Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FCEL has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This means that FuelCell Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

JinkoSolar (JKS) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.2%.

For JinkoSolar, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, FuelCell Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.4% so far this year, so FCEL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, JinkoSolar belongs to the Solar industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +39.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on FuelCell Energy and JinkoSolar as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

