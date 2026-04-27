Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Forum Energy Technologies (FET) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Forum Energy Technologies (FET) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Forum Energy Technologies is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Forum Energy Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FET's full-year earnings has moved 23.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FET has gained about 67.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.3% on average. This means that Forum Energy Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE). The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Forum Energy Technologies belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.3% so far this year, meaning that FET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +40.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Forum Energy Technologies and TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.