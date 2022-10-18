Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Exxon Mobil (XOM) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Exxon Mobil is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, XOM has gained about 64.4% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 28.7%. This means that Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85.1%.

The consensus estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima's current year EPS has increased 118.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Exxon Mobil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. YPF Sociedad Anonima is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Exxon Mobil and YPF Sociedad Anonima. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.