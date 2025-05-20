Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Expand Energy (EXE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Expand Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expand Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXE's full-year earnings has moved 43.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EXE has moved about 14% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -2.6%. As we can see, Expand Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.9%.

For CSLM Acquisition Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 129.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Expand Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.9% so far this year, so EXE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CSLM Acquisition Corp. belongs to the Solar industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #186. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Expand Energy and CSLM Acquisition Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.