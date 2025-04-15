Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Expand Energy (EXE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Expand Energy is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Expand Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXE's full-year earnings has moved 80.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EXE has moved about 3.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 9.7% on average. This means that Expand Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies' current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Expand Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.1% this year, meaning that EXE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SolarEdge Technologies, however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -22.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Expand Energy and SolarEdge Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

