Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Equinor (EQNR) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Equinor (EQNR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Equinor is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Equinor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQNR's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, EQNR has moved about 41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 28.3% on average. As we can see, Equinor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EQT Corporation (EQT). The stock has returned 107.5% year-to-date.

For EQT Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Equinor belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.9% so far this year, meaning that EQNR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, EQT Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved +39.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Equinor and EQT Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.