Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging EQT (EQT) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has EQT Corporation (EQT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

EQT Corporation is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EQT has gained about 88.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 42.7% on average. As we can see, EQT Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 70%.

The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EQT Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 60.3% this year, meaning that EQT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Northern Oil and Gas is also part of the same industry.

EQT Corporation and Northern Oil and Gas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

