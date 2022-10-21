Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging EQT (EQT) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has EQT Corporation (EQT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EQT Corporation is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that EQT has returned about 86.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 33.7% on average. This means that EQT Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.2%.

The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy's current year EPS has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EQT Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.3% so far this year, meaning that EQT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Chesapeake Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EQT Corporation and Chesapeake Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





