Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Epsilon Energy (EPSN) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPSN's full-year earnings has moved 29.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EPSN has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -3.9%. This means that Epsilon Energy Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Global Partners LP (GLP). The stock has returned 12.8% year-to-date.

For Global Partners LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Epsilon Energy Ltd. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.6% so far this year, so EPSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Global Partners LP falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #208. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Global Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.