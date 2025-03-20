Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Epsilon Energy (EPSN) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 247 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Epsilon Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPSN's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EPSN has returned about 16.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This means that Epsilon Energy Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Equinor (EQNR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.

For Equinor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Epsilon Energy Ltd. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, so EPSN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Equinor belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +11.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Equinor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.