Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EPD has returned about 0% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 5.4%. As we can see, Enterprise Products Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Complete Solaria, Inc. (SPWR). The stock is up 14.5% year-to-date.

In Complete Solaria, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 129.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Enterprise Products Partners is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that EPD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Complete Solaria, Inc. belongs to the Solar industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved -20.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Enterprise Products Partners and Complete Solaria, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

