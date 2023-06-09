Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EPD has returned 9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Enterprise Products Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sunoco LP (SUN). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

For Sunoco LP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.1% so far this year, so EPD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sunoco LP, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +2.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Enterprise Products Partners and Sunoco LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

