Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging EnLink Midstream (ENLC) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

EnLink Midstream is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EnLink Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLC's full-year earnings has moved 87.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ENLC has moved about 65.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 38.1%. This means that EnLink Midstream is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Falcon Minerals (FLMN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.2%.

In Falcon Minerals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, EnLink Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.6% so far this year, so ENLC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Falcon Minerals falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.4%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on EnLink Midstream and Falcon Minerals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

