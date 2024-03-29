Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Energy Transfer (ET) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Energy Transfer LP is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 23.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ET has returned about 14% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 7.7%. As we can see, Energy Transfer LP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MPLX LP (MPLX). The stock is up 13.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MPLX LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Energy Transfer LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13% this year, meaning that ET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Energy Transfer LP and MPLX LP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

