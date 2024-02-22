Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Energy Transfer (ET) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Energy Transfer LP (ET) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Energy Transfer LP is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Energy Transfer LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ET has returned about 7.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Energy Transfer LP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.1%.

In Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Energy Transfer LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that ET is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #219. The industry has moved +2.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Energy Transfer LP and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

