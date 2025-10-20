Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Enerflex (EFXT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enerflex is one of 245 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enerflex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFXT's full-year earnings has moved 38.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, EFXT has moved about 8.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 2.9%. This means that Enerflex is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cenovus Energy (CVE). The stock has returned 10.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy's current year EPS has increased 37.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Enerflex belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that EFXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cenovus Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +9% year to date.

Enerflex and Cenovus Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

