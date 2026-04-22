Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Diamondback Energy (FANG) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Diamondback Energy (FANG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Diamondback Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Diamondback Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 80.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FANG has returned 26.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 25.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Diamondback Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Nabors Industries (NBR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.5%.

The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries' current year EPS has increased 24.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Diamondback Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.7% so far this year, so FANG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nabors Industries falls under the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +52.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Diamondback Energy and Nabors Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.