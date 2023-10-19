Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Denbury (DEN) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Denbury (DEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Denbury is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Denbury is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DEN's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that DEN has returned about 8.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 7.6% on average. This means that Denbury is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.9%.

For Warrior Met Coal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Denbury belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, so DEN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Warrior Met Coal belongs to the Coal industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +10.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Denbury and Warrior Met Coal as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

