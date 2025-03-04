Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 247 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL's full-year earnings has moved 38.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DKL has gained about 0.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.8%. This means that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is OMV AG (OMVKY). The stock is up 14.8% year-to-date.

In OMV AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so DKL is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

OMV AG, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. and OMV AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

