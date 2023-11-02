Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CVR Energy (CVI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CVR Energy (CVI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

CVR Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CVI has gained about 7% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. As we can see, CVR Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.

The consensus estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP's current year EPS has increased 34.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that CVI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Crestwood Equity Partners LP falls under the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.

CVR Energy and Crestwood Equity Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.